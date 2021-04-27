Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RRC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.58. 177,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,594,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Range Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities set a $6.00 price target on Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.66.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

