Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Plans $0.09 Annual Dividend

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

RAIFY stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Raiffeisen Bank International currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

