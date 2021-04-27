Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.08.

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE DGX traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.27. 853,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.66. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $103.26 and a 52 week high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,366,191,000 after purchasing an additional 113,416 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,028,000 after buying an additional 55,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,685,000 after buying an additional 79,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,799,000 after buying an additional 194,810 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,281,000 after buying an additional 286,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

