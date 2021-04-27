Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (QRI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on May 16th

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0079 per share on Sunday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th.

