QUALCOMM (QCOM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect QUALCOMM to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.55-1.75 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.55-1.75 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect QUALCOMM to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $138.96 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.