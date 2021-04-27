Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underpeform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.78.

TSE OGI opened at C$3.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$993.12 million and a P/E ratio of -2.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.78. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

