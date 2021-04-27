Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of WASH opened at $52.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average is $44.86. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $7,133,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 324,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 40,837 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 36,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

