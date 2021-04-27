Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Reduced by Truist Securiti

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Community Banks in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $33.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,638 shares of company stock valued at $583,516. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.