Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Lifted by William Blair

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on THC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

THC opened at $55.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -429.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.