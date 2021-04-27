Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pentair in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Pentair stock opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. Pentair has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $65.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

