Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Issued By Truist Securiti

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

EWBC stock opened at $76.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.05. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.