Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EGBN. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of EGBN opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

