Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.92. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $368.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $516.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $525.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.77.

NYSE CP opened at $371.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $214.54 and a 12-month high of $390.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway shares are going to split on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.7565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 147,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,617,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

