Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Loblaw Companies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13 billion.

L has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.57.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$69.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$60.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.53. The company has a market cap of C$24.50 billion and a PE ratio of 22.69.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

