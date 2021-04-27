Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Las Vegas Sands Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.
Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.
LVS opened at $59.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $42.43 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $1,653,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,896 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 66,716 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $58,792,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $1,598,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Las Vegas Sands
Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.
