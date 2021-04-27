Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cormark upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight Capital increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.84.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$15.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.31 billion and a PE ratio of 53.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.62. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.68 and a 12 month high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.12%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

