Pzena Investment Management, Inc (PZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

PZN opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Pzena Investment Management has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.86 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

