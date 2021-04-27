Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.
PMO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.77. 52 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,915. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46.
About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
