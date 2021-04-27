Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMMAF opened at $109.30 on Friday. Puma has a twelve month low of $57.34 and a twelve month high of $116.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.32 and a 200-day moving average of $102.62.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

