Public Storage (PSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Public Storage to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PSA opened at $275.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.81. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $172.11 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Several analysts have commented on PSA shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

