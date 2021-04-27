Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.67.

NYSE PEG opened at $62.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,974,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,048,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after purchasing an additional 717,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

