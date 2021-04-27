Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Bank OZK

Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069,173 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after purchasing an additional 717,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,917 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,490,000 after purchasing an additional 285,613 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $64.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

