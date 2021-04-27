PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.63.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $148.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.24 and a 200-day moving average of $121.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.72, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC has a 52 week low of $60.98 and a 52 week high of $149.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $757,581.07. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $534,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,923.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,299 shares of company stock worth $4,607,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PTC by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of PTC by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

