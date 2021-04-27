ProVise Management Group LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 410.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $195.14 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $197.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.