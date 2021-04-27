ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

BABA stock opened at $232.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.58. The company has a market capitalization of $629.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $189.53 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.