ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New $315,000 Investment in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 716.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP opened at $66.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.40. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9777 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPP. Oddo Bhf raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

WPP Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

