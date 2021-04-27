ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

