ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 1.2% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,187,000 after purchasing an additional 171,010 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,587,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,849,000 after purchasing an additional 55,264 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,330,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 926,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,944,000 after buying an additional 44,298 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $89.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,418 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.89.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.