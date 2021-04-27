Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PFPT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.20. 415,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,623. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -62.73 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $174.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

