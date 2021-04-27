Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

NASDAQ PFPT traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.22. 383,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,623. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $174.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFPT. DA Davidson downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

