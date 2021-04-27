Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Downgraded to Hold at Truist

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $176.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $155.00. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,623. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $174.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.51 and a 200-day moving average of $122.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Proofpoint by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth $69,388,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Proofpoint by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,136 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Proofpoint by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after purchasing an additional 163,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter worth $8,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

