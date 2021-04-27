Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $125.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Prologis traded as high as $116.21 and last traded at $115.25, with a volume of 8135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.22.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth $242,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 28,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average of $102.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

About Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

