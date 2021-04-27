Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,415,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,851 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Prologis were worth $149,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at $242,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 5.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Prologis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 28,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,587. The company has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $115.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.54.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

