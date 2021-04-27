Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PBAM opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11. Private Bancorp of America has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

