Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,776 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Amgen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $255.52 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.91. The company has a market capitalization of $147.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

