Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 147.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,428 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,329 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,602,000 after purchasing an additional 591,910 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,367,000 after purchasing an additional 496,534 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $24,925,000.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $132.55 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $134.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.42.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

