Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $652.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $485.01 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The firm has a market cap of $126.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $631.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.39.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

