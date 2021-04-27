Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,926 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 38,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

JKH opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.51. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $183.49 and a 1-year high of $420.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

