Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,836 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,735,510,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadcom by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4,211.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,127,000 after buying an additional 178,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Broadcom by 33,574.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 167,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,427,000 after buying an additional 167,202 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $471.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $434.56. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.75 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $192.66 billion, a PE ratio of 75.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

