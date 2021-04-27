Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

NYSE:PSTG opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.49 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.24.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.