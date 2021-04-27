Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 872 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,598,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 331,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 134,438 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $5,848,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

NYSE:VRT opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $22.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.