Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 432 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Chewy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,316.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,822,767.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,230,097 shares of company stock worth $508,633,680. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHWY opened at $82.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.14 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cfra started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.32.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.