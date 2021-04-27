Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 19,816 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,539,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $7,740,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,949,000. FMR LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after purchasing an additional 315,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

