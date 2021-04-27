Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 26,848 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,557 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCEL. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.