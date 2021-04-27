Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $161.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $163.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.83.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Primerica by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

