Primecoin Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and $2.08 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,006,206 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

