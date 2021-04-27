PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $774,336.86 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $774,336.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PSMT stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,751. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.97.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

