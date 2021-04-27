Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,403 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.5% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $232.31 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $235.35. The company has a market capitalization of $173.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.34 and a 200-day moving average of $217.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

