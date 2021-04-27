PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.23, RTT News reports. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:PCH traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.46. 644,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,054. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.34. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $208,588.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

