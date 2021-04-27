PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PostNL in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of TNTFF remained flat at $$4.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. 34 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319. PostNL has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64.

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

