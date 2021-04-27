PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PostNL in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of TNTFF remained flat at $$4.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. 34 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319. PostNL has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64.

PostNL Company Profile

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

